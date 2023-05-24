Michael Winger leaving Clippers to take over Wizards, source tells AP

Michael Winger has been hired as the new president of Monumental Basketball, overseeing the NBA’s Washington Wizards and WNBA’s Washington Mystics, a person with knowledge of the matter said Wednesday.

Winger, who comes to Washington after serving as the general manager of the Los Angeles Clippers for six years, will also oversee the G League’s Capital City Go-Go as part of his new responsibilities, said the person, who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the Wizards had not announced the move.