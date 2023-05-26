Marquette's Prosper says he will stay in draft rather than returning to school

MILWAUKEE — Olivier-Maxence Prosper has announced he is keeping his name under NBA draft consideration rather than returning to Marquette.

“Thank you Marquette nation, my coaches, my teammates and support staff for embracing me from day one,” Prosper said in an Instagram post. “My time at Marquette has been incredible. With that being said, I will remain in the 2023 NBA Draft. I’m excited for what comes next. On to the next chapter…”