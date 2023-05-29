Celtics' Brogdon (forearm), Heat's Vincent (ankle) available for Game 7

BOSTON — Boston Celtics sixth man Malcolm Brogdon is available for Game 7 against the Heat after sitting out Game 6 with a strained right forearm.

Brogdon, the NBA Sixth Man of the Year, tested the forearm during the pregame on Monday and was cleared about an hour before tip-off. He is averaging 12.6 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.1 assists this postseason.