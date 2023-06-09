Celtics' Grant Williams undergoes hand surgery as he enters pivotal offseason

BOSTON — Celtics forward Grant Williams had surgery Friday to repair a torn ligament in his left hand and is expected to be sidelined from basketball activities for the next two months.
He is a restricted free agent this summer.
Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens said last week that he thinks Williams got caught in a numbers’ situation regarding his reduced playing time this season.
“He is a good player who was on a really deep team,” Stevens said. “With the addition of (Malcolm) Brogdon last year it was going to require that guys that had gotten a little more opportunity weren’t going to get as much. That obviously hit a few of our players. … But everybody around the league knows Grant can add value to any team.”
___
AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports