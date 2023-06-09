Game 4 of NBA Finals briefly delayed to check one of the rims

MIAMI — Game 4 of the NBA Finals was delayed for about nine minutes on Friday night after Miami’s Bam Adebayo appeared to bend one of the rims on a missed dunk attempt.
Play was stopped and within about five minutes, a ladder was brought onto the court for someone to climb up and investigate. The rim was declared OK — and then the stoppage continued because of an separate incident at the other end of the court by the Heat bench. Medical personnel brought a stretcher out and wheeled a woman off who was covering her face with one of her hands.
Denver led 76-68 when the game was briefly halted.
