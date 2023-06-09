Bruce Brown delivers for Denver Nuggets in Game 4 of NBA Finals

MIAMI — What can Brown do for the Denver Nuggets?
It was the second time in as many games an unheralded Nuggets player helped seal a victory. Rookie Christian Braun — whose last name is also pronounced like “Brown” — scored 15 points in Game 3 on Wednesday.
“Bruce can hoop,” Nuggets star guard Jamal Murray said. “We got a bunch of guys that can come in and make an impact.”
Denver led by 10 when Jokic picked up his fifth foul with 9:24 left in the fourth. The lead shrank to as few as five points before Murray scored or assisted on 10 consecutive points.
In a stretch starting with just over five minutes left, Brown hit a running layup, made a couple of free throws, hit a pullup jumper and scored driving to the basket.
“Bruce Brown in the fourth quarter was amazing,” coach Michael Malone said.
___