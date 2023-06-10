Conor McGregor knocks out Heat mascot in bizarre promotion at NBA Finals

MIAMI — Conor McGregor knocked out the Miami Heat mascot in a midgame bit that went wrong.
The Heat said Saturday that the employee, who was not identified, received pain medication and was resting at home.
McGregor was there as a promotional gimmick for a pain-relief spray — and was booed by many in the Miami crowd even before the bit started. The flame mascot was wearing oversized boxing gloves and a robe akin to what a fighter would wear entering the ring for a bout. McGregor hit Burnie with a left hook, knocking him down, then punched the mascot again after he hit the floor.
McGregor then tried to “spray” the mascot with the pain-relief product, while several members of the Heat’s in-game promotional team dragged Burnie off the court.
McGregor hasn’t fought since injuring his left leg in a loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.
