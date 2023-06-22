Kansas native's dazzling NBA draft coat a nod to home state, Dorothy of Wizard of Oz

The guard from Wichita, Kansas, who played his lone college season at his home state school, wore a sparkly and bedazzled red coat Thursday night. Dick said it was his nod to Dorothy from the classic movie “Wizard of Oz.”

NEW YORK — Kansas native Gradey Dick brought a bit of home with him to the NBA draft . After all, there’s no place like it.

Now Dick’s jacket matches one of his new team’s colors. One of his last workouts was for the Raptors, and he said he was hoping he might go there after having a great time with the team.