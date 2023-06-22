Wizards, Pacers exchange lottery picks: Coulibaly to Washington, Walker to Indiana

WASHINGTON — The Washington Wizards moved up one spot in the NBA draft Thursday night, swapping lottery picks with the Indiana Pacers and ending up with Bilal Coulibaly of France.

The Pacers had the No. 7 pick and Washington was at No. 8, but after Indiana took Coulibaly and the Wizards selected Jarace Walker of Houston, Commissioner Adam Silver announced the teams were exchanging the picks in a trade to be finalized later.