Hawks acquire 2nd-round center Mouhamed Gueye of Washington State from Celtics

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks acquired the draft rights to Washington State center Mouhamed Gueye from the Boston Celtics in exchange for a future second-round pick Thursday night during the NBA draft, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The Celtics drafted the 6-foot-11 Gueye with the No. 39 overall pick in the second round before sending the rights to Gueye to Atlanta, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the trade has not been finalized and approved by the NBA.