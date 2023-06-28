Griffin's staff includes Sidney Dobner as Bucks' 1st female assistant coach

Share this article Share Comment on this story Comment

MILWAUKEE — New Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin’s staff includes Sidney Dobner as the first female assistant coach in franchise history. Dobner, who is entering her sixth season with the Bucks, is getting a promotion after working as head video coordinator this past season. Griffin also is keeping Vin Baker and Josh Oppenheimer, who had been assistants on former coach Mike Budenholzer’s staff.

Baker and Oppenheimer are entering their seventh seasons as Bucks assistants. Baker was a four-time All-Star during his playing career.

The other assistant coaches on Griffin’s staff are former Bucks head coaches Terry Stotts and Joe Prunty as well as Patrick Mutombo and DJ Bakker.

Griffin already had said after his introductory news conference that his staff would include Stotts, whose head coaching resume includes stints with Atlanta (2002-04), Milwaukee (2005-07) and Portland (2012-21).

Prunty was a Bucks assistant from 2014-18 and spent the last 37 games of the 2017-18 season as interim head coach following the firing of Jason Kidd. Prunty spent the last two seasons as an assistant coach with the Atlanta Hawks. He won three championships as an assistant with the San Antonio Spurs from 1996-2005.

Mutombo was a Phoenix Suns assistant last year after spending two seasons as head coach of Raptors 905, the Toronto Raptors’ NBA G League affiliate. Mutombo and Griffin were assistants at Toronto in 2019 when the Raptors won the NBA title.

Bakker spent the last two seasons as head coach of the Motor City Cruise, the Detroit Pistons’ NBA G League affiliate.

Mitchell was an assistant with the Raptors for the last two seasons. He was an assistant with the Charlotte Hornets from 2018-21.

