Spurs say Victor Wembanyama will join summer team in Las Vegas

The San Antonio Spurs announced Wednesday that Wembanyama, the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft, will be with the team at the NBA Summer League that starts July 7.

Wembanyama will not accompany the Spurs when they travel later this week to Sacramento for the California Classic — the first of two summer league appearances for the club next month. The Spurs’ summer club will play games in Sacramento on July 3 and July 5 before moving on to Las Vegas for the league’s primary summer league.