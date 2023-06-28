Spurs say Victor Wembanyama will join summer team in Las Vegas

SAN ANTONIO — Victor Wembanyama’s NBA summer debut is now expected to come in Las Vegas.
Wembanyama will meet the team in Las Vegas, the Spurs said. He’s expected to begin practicing with the Spurs summer squad later this week in San Antonio.
The Spurs will open their Las Vegas slate of summer games on July 7 — with a matchup that night against Charlotte in a game that could see Wembanyama facing off with No. 2 draft pick Brandon Miller of the Hornets.
Wembanyama is also scheduled to make an appearance in Las Vegas on July 8 at the inaugural NBA Con event.
