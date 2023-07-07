Bucks sign guard Malik Beasley and center Robin Lopez

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have added guard Malik Beasley and center Robin Lopez.
Beasley, 26, averaged a combined 12.7 points, 3.5 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 25.8 minutes in 81 games with the Utah Jazz and Los Angeles Lakers last season. The 6-foot-4 guard made 27 starts.
He holds career averages of 10.8 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists while shooting 41.2% from the floor and 37.8% from 3-point range over seven NBA seasons.
Robin Lopez, Brook’s twin brother, appeared in 35 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers last season and averaged 3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 8.1 minutes. The 7-footer previously played for the Bucks in 2019-20.
___