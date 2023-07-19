Brooklyn Nets, Cleveland Cavaliers to play regular-season game in Paris on Jan. 11

NEW YORK — The NBA’s French connection continues to grow.
The Nets-Cavs matchup comes on the heels of French teenager Victor Wembanyama being selected with the No. 1 pick in this year’s draft by the San Antonio Spurs.
This will be the Nets’ second game in Paris after playing a preseason game in the French capital in 2008. The Cavaliers have never played in Europe. Cleveland won the Summer League title in Las Vegas earlier this week.
___
AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports