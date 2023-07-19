Thunder sign coach Daigneault to multiyear contract extension after play-in berth

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder signed coach Mark Daigneault to a multiyear contract extension after emerging as one of the NBA’s most improved teams last season.

Daigneault led Oklahoma City to a 40-42 record and a play-in tournament victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in a season when the Thunder were widely expected to struggle, especially after No. 2 draft pick Chet Holmgren suffered a foot injury and missed the entire season. Oklahoma City’s 16-win improvement ranked second in the NBA, and Daigneault finished as runner-up in league coach of the year voting.