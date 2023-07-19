Thunder sign coach Daigneault to multiyear contract extension after play-in berth

OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Thunder signed coach Mark Daigneault to a multiyear contract extension after emerging as one of the NBA’s most improved teams last season.
Daigneault was promoted to head coach in November 2020 after spending five seasons at the helm of the Oklahoma City Blue, the team’s G League affiliate, and serving as a Thunder assistant in 2019.
Daigneault led the Blue to three straight division titles and four playoff appearances before joining the Thunder bench.
___
