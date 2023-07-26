Mexico City will host the Atlanta Hawks and Orlando Magic for an NBA regular-season game in November

The Hawks will be playing in Mexico for the first time and the Magic for the fourth time since 2012.

It will be the 32nd NBA game in Mexico since 1992, more than in any country besides the United States and Canada.

“We’re excited to welcome the Hawks and Magic to Mexico City next season and give our passionate fans the opportunity to see some of the brightest young stars in the game,” NBA Mexico vice president and managing director Raul Zarraga said. “There is so much momentum around basketball in Mexico, and this game and the surrounding events will serve as the ultimate celebration of the NBA for fans across the country and throughout Latin America.”