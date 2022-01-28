With James absent, Davis kept the Lakers competitive in his second game back after missing 17 with a sprained left knee. He hurt his right wrist in the first half and needed a quick trip to the locker room to get taped up.
WARRIORS 124, TIMBERWOLVES 115
SAN FRANCISCO — Stephen Curry rediscovered his 3-point touch after a rough shooting stretch and scored 29 points, Klay Thompson added 23 and Golden State beat Minnesota.
First-time All-Star Andrew Wiggins added 19 points and five rebounds against his former team in Golden State’s 11th straight home win over the Wolves.
Karl-Anthony Towns had 31 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota, which trailed 97-81 going into the fourth before beginning the final period on a 10-0 run to get back in it. Anthony Edwards added 27 points, six rebounds and six assists.
Curry shot 6 for 10 from long range — 10 of 20 overall — after going 3 for 23 on 3s his previous two games. He also contributed eight rebounds and six assists. The reigning scoring champion and career 3-point leader sat out a 119-99 loss at Minnesota on Jan. 16.
