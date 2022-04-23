76ers C Embiid to play in Game 4 despite right thumb injury

TORONTO — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will start Game 4 of his team’s first round playoff series Saturday despite a right thumb injury that forced him to practice with a brace Friday.
“I think we already know what it is, to be honest, but we’ve just got to make sure,” Rivers said. “We feel like it’s not a great injury, and I’m just going to leave it at that.”
Embiid hit a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left in overtime Wednesday as Philadelphia beat Toronto 104-101 in Game 3. The 76ers lead the series 3-0 and can become the first team to advance to the second round with a win Saturday.
Embiid was not listed on the NBA injury report for Game 4.
