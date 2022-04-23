76ers C Embiid to play in Game 4 despite right thumb injury

Placeholder while article actions load

Sixers coach Doc Rivers said Embiid is expected to undergo an MRI. The team has “concern” about Embiid’s injury, Rivers said, but don’t believe it can get worse by playing.

TORONTO — Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid will start Game 4 of his team’s first round playoff series Saturday despite a right thumb injury that forced him to practice with a brace Friday.

“I think we already know what it is, to be honest, but we’ve just got to make sure,” Rivers said. “We feel like it’s not a great injury, and I’m just going to leave it at that.”