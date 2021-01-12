Miami finished 44-29 overall and 30-13 in Eastern Conference action in the 2019-20 season. The Heat averaged 112 points per game while allowing opponents to score 109.1 last season.
The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.
INJURIES: 76ers: Matisse Thybulle: out (health protocols), Vincent Poirier: out (health protocols), Shake Milton: out (health protocols), Furkan Korkmaz: out (groin), Tobias Harris: out (health protocols), Terrance Ferguson: out (personal), Seth Curry: out (covid), Ben Simmons: out (left knee).
Heat: Jimmy Butler: out (health protocols), Avery Bradley: out (health protocols), Udonis Haslem: out (health protocols), Kendrick Nunn: out (health protocols), Bam Adebayo: out (health protocols), Kelly Olynyk: day to day (groin), Maurice Harkless: out (health protocols), Goran Dragic: out (knee), KZ Okpala: out (health protocols), Gabe Vincent: day to day (knee), Meyers Leonard: day to day (shoulder).
