The Sixers have largely stopped talking about him, and really, who could add anything of substance that would live up to Joel Embiid’s open rebuke last week that the melodrama was “weird, disappointing, borderline kind of disrespectful to all the guys that are out here fighting for their lives”? The 25-year-old Australian, still with $147 million and four years left on his contract, these days is little more than a public punchline.