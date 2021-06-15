— KEEP AN EYE ON: With Embiid ailing, Simmons refused to take over and lead the Sixers to the brink of a series clinch. Simmons did not attempt a shot in the fourth quarter, and said nothing more than he could have “been more aggressive and attacked more.” Simmons also continued to struggle from the free-throw line. He went 1-for-5 in Game 4 and just 18-for-52 in the playoffs. Sixers starters went 1-for-10 from the floor in the fourth quarter. Embiid’s ineffectiveness certainly didn’t help the cause. But Simmons has to attack, defend and hit big buckets in the clutch for the Sixers to close out the series and avoid an early exit.