76ers, Mavericks win Game 3s to cut series deficits to 2-1

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid inspired Philadelphia with his return from a facial injury, Danny Green and Tyrese Maxey each scored 21 points and the 76ers beat the Miami Heat 99-79 on Friday night in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.

Wearing a black mask, Embiid had 18 points and 11 rebounds after missing the first two games of the series as the 76ers fell behind 2-0 in the series. Embiid sustained a right orbital fracture and a mild concussion in the final game of the first round against Toronto.