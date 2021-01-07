Philadelphia finished 43-30 overall and 11-5 in Atlantic Division action a season ago. The 76ers gave up 108.4 points per game while committing 21.0 fouls last season.
The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.
INJURIES: Nets: Reggie Perry: day to day (groin), Nicolas Claxton: out (right knee), Spencer Dinwiddie: out for season (acl), Kevin Durant: out (health and safety protocols), Rodions Kurucs: day to day (ankle).
76ers: Furkan Korkmaz: out (groin), Mike Scott: out (left knee).
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
