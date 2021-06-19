— PRESSURE IS ON: Simmons. The No. 1 overall pick of the 2016 draft is pl aying like a G-League r. Maybe the Sixers can get past the Hawks without a triple-double effort from Simmons, but there’s no way they get out of the East with Simmons missing free throws like some rec league player. Rivers bristled earlier in the postseason at a suggestion that Simmons should be benched in crunch time. But now -- stunningly -- the franchise is at a crossroads with their guard who has proved he can no longer be expected to play an integral role in Philly’s future championship aspirations. Game 7 is his shot to at least make a dent in this series. Play big, and Philly will love him again. Play small, and Daryl Morey can dangle an All-Star chip to a franchise willing to overlook his many weaknesses and use Simmons as a nice supporting player.