The Sixers are 36-22 as they head down the stretch without one of their best players. They are 27-2 but just 9-20 at home — and leave this week for a four-game West Coast trip that starts Sunday.
The 23-year-old Simmons averaged 16.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 8.2 assists in 54 games.
Shake Milton started at point guard for Simmons in Monday’s victory over Atlanta. Shooting guard Josh Richardson also played the point and both players will be needed again when the Sixers play Wednesday at Cleveland.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP-Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.