Brooklyn Nets (42-40, sixth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (51-31, third in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Philadelphia leads series 3-1

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia 76ers host the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference first round with a 3-1 lead in the series. The 76ers won the previous meeting 112-108. Joel Embiid scored 31 points to lead Philadelphia to the victory and Caris LeVert scored 25 points in defeat for Brooklyn.

The 76ers are 8-8 against division opponents. Philadelphia is the top team in the Eastern Conference with 26.9 assists per game, led by Ben Simmons averaging 7.7.

The Nets are 8-8 against the rest of their division. Brooklyn is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 11 offensive rebounds per game, led by Ed Davis averaging 2.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Embiid leads the 76ers with 13.6 rebounds and averages 27.5 points. JJ Redick has averaged 16.5 points and collected 1.7 rebounds while shooting 38.1 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

D’Angelo Russell is averaging 21.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 7.0 assists for the Nets. LeVert has averaged 18.1 points and totaled 3.8 rebounds while shooting 49.2 percent over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nets: 5-5, averaging 114.7 points, 47.3 rebounds, 21.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115 points on 47.2 percent shooting.

76ers: 5-5, averaging 117.6 points, 51 rebounds, 26 assists, 6.3 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.4 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

76ers Injuries: None listed.

Nets Injuries: Allen Crabbe: out (knee), Ed Davis: day to day (ankle).

