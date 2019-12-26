The 76ers are 16-5 in Eastern Conference play. Philadelphia is 19-4 when outrebounding opponents and averages 46.2 rebounds per game.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Magic won 112-97 in the last matchup on Nov. 13. Nikola Vucevic led Orlando with 25 points, and Josh Richardson led Philadelphia with 19 points.

AD

TOP PERFORMERS: Evan Fournier leads the Magic scoring 19.2 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds and 3.2 assists. Terrence Ross has averaged 14.8 points and collected 2.5 rebounds while shooting 40.9 percent over the last 10 games for Orlando.

AD

Joel Embiid leads the 76ers averaging 23.3 points and is adding 12.6 rebounds. Tobias Harris has averaged 21.7 points and 5.5 rebounds while shooting 48.6 percent over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Magic: 4-6, averaging 105.8 points, 41.9 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 8.7 steals and 6.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.1 points on 47.4 percent shooting.

AD

76ers: 7-3, averaging 110 points, 45.6 rebounds, 26.4 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.4 points on 46.0 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Magic: Michael Carter-Williams: out (shoulder), Al-Farouq Aminu: out (right knee).

76ers: Matisse Thybulle: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

AD