Abdul-Jabbar, now 73, was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia in 2008.
In his article, titled “Black Lives Matter,” Abdul-Jabbar writes that Blacks are at higher risk for heart problems and cancer, and said he also had heart bypass surgery. He said he’s been able to get better care than many Blacks, in part because of his celebrity and also because two sons work in the health care profession.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.