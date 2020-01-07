The Heat are 18-4 in conference games. Miami is 14-7 against opponents with a winning record.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Heat defeated the Pacers 113-112 in their last matchup on Dec. 27. Jimmy Butler led Miami with 20 points, and Aaron Holiday paced Indiana scoring 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sabonis is shooting 52.2 percent and averaging 17.8 points. T.J. McConnell has averaged 8 points and 6.1 assists over the last 10 games for Indiana.

Goran Dragic is second on the Heat averaging 5.0 assists while scoring 15.9 points per game. Duncan Robinson has averaged 3.4 made 3-pointers and scored 12.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pacers: 5-5, averaging 110 points, 41 rebounds, 28.3 assists, 6.6 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 46.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.3 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 108.1 points, 47.7 rebounds, 24.4 assists, six steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 44.3 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Pacers: Naz Mitrou-Long: day to day (ankle), Victor Oladipo: out (quad), Malcolm Brogdon: day to day (back).

Heat: Jimmy Butler: day to day (back), Justise Winslow: day to day (back).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

