The Celtics are 30-13 against conference opponents. Boston averages 13.8 turnovers per game and is 31-13 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Heat have gone 30-13 against Eastern Conference opponents. Miami averages 14.9 turnovers per game and is 25-12 when turning the ball over more than opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Smart leads the Celtics with 4.9 assists, and scores 12.9 points per game. Tatum is averaging 24.3 points, 10.7 rebounds and 4.6 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Jimmy Butler leads the Heat averaging 6.0 assists while scoring 19.9 points per game. Dragic is averaging 21.9 points and 4.7 rebounds while shooting 47.0% over the last 10 games for Miami.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS: Celtics: Averaging 108.2 points, 45.0 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.4 points on 41.1% shooting.

Heat: Averaging 112.6 points, 44.5 rebounds, 25.2 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.7 points on 44.5% shooting.

INJURIES: Celtics: Vincent Poirier: out (personal), Javonte Green: out (knee), Gordon Hayward: out (ankle).

Heat: KZ Okpala: out (personal), Chris Silva: out (groin).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.