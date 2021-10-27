Nets: Through four games, Durant was averaging 31 points and had 23 assists (5.75 per game). “I think Kevin has taken on more of a leadership role with the ball in his hands,” coach Steve Nash said before the game. “He’s found a nice balance between still leading us in scoring and also facilitating; looking for his teammates. For such a gifted, historic scorer, he really is an unselfish player. I think inside—in his mind, in his heart—he’d be quite happy to pass the ball all night if it was successful. I think he shoots more I think when he needs (to). “