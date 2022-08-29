Agent: Barrett agrees to contract extension with Knicks

NEW YORK — RJ Barrett has agreed to a contract extension with the New York Knicks, agent Bill Duffy said Monday night.
And he’s done it all as a starter; Barrett has come off the bench in just one of his first 198 NBA regular season games.
The 6-foot-6 wing out of Duke was the No. 3 pick in the 2019 draft. He will make about $11 million this coming season, the last of his rookie deal, and the extension will start with the 2023-24 season.
___
More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports