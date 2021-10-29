Aldridge became the 48th player in NBA history and the seventh active player to score 20,000 points.
Indiana dropped to 1-5 overall and 0-4 on the road despite 28 points from Torrey Craig. Chris Duarte added 19, and Domantas Sabonis had 16.
HEAT 114, HORNETS 99
MIAMI — Jimmy Butler scored 32 points, Bam Adebayo had 26 points and 19 rebounds on the night his Olympic gold-medalist banner was unveiled and Miami held off Charlotte.
Tyler Herro scored 26 points off the bench for Miami, which wasted most of a 26-point first-half lead. The Heat were 19 for 19 from the foul line for the second time this season and outrebounded Charlotte 60-37.
Gordon Hayward scored 23 points for Charlotte, and Miles Bridges had 22.
KINGS 113, PELICANS 109
NEW ORLEANS — De’Aaron Fox scored 23 points, Richaun Holmes added 21 and Sacramento beat New Orleans to improve to 3-0 on the road.
Harrison Barnes had 18 points and 12 rebounds, and Buddy Hield scored 20 points for Sacramento. The Kings are 0-2 at home.
Jonas Valanciunas had 24 points and 13 rebounds for the Pelicans.
RAPTORS 110, MAGIC 109
TORONTO — Fred VanVleet scored 16 of his 19 points in the fourth quarter, Scottie Barnes had 21 points and Toronto beat Orlando,
Gary Trent Jr. added 19 points and made a crucial defensive play on the final possession.
Cole Anthony shot 5 for 6 from 3-point range and scored 24 points for Orlando. Jalen Suggs added 21.