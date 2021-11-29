Luka Doncic posted his second triple-double of the season with 25 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists. Doncic made a season-high seven 3-pointers (7 of 11), while his teammates went 4 for 28 from behind the arc.
Maxi Kleber matched a season high with 13 points off the bench for the Mavericks (10-9), who have lost five of their last six games. Kristaps Porzingis had nine points, five rebounds and four blocks -– the latter all in the first half. Porzingis left midway through the second half with a right ankle sprain.
Cleveland also outrebounded Dallas 49-33, had a 60-46 advantage in points in the paint and outshot the Mavericks 56.3% to 43.8%.
Dallas dropped into fifth place in the West, one-half game behind the Los Angeles Clippers. Cleveland moved into a three-way tie for eighth place in the Eastern Conference.
TIP-INS
Cavaliers: They’re 6-4 on the road through 21 games. They reached six road victories last season after 44 games. … Cleveland was missing reserve forwards Cedi Osman (lower back soreness) and Dean Wade (calf strain).
Mavericks : Doncic shot better from 3-point range in the first half (4 for 6) than on 2-pointers (1 for 5) or free throws (0 for 2). … Reserve guard Jalen Brunson returned after missing a game and a half with an injured left foot. … In addition to Willie Cauley-Stein being out, reserve guard Frank Ntilikina missed his third consecutive game with a right calf strain.
UP NEXT
Cavaliers: At Miami on Wednesday for the middle of a three-game trip.
Mavericks: At New Orleans on Wednesday.
