Cavaliers G Darius Garland is eighth in the NBA in assists at 7.5 per game, but also leads the team with 26 turnovers. Coach J.B. Bickerstaff doesn’t believe Garland’s ballhandling is reason for concern, yet. “I tend to like guys who are safer with the ball, but there are some guys who you’ve got to allow them more freedom,” Bickerstaff said. “It’s not like he’s traveling all the time. He’s trying to make passes to set up his teammates.”