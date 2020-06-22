Goorjian, from Glendale, California, won six NBL titles and as many coach of the year honors and has a 70% win ratio across 20 seasons in Australia.
“I have been coaching in China but of course I have been following the developments in the NBL,” Goorjian said Tuesday. “I now feel very confident in its future.”
The Hawks are based south of Sydney, in the Illawarra region.
___
