The first four games of Cunningham’s NBA career have not exactly been the stuff of lore: He’s shooting 23%, the worst by any No. 1 overall pick not named Anthony Bennett (who famously went 0 for 15 in his first four games) in that span over the last 55 seasons. But the Pistons are not worried whatsoever about their rookie, who missed the preseason and the start of the regular season while recovering from a sprained ankle.