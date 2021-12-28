The league now has a shorter return-to-play plan in place for those who have tested positive. It’s reasonable to think the percentage of players who have received booster shots — 65% was the last known figure — will rise soon, especially since every team was ordered by the NBA to have an event to make them available to players, staff and family members by Friday. And even while well over 100 players tested positive in December, few were known to have much more than a bad case of the sniffles, probably in large part due to the league’s 97% vaccination rate.