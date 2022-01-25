James is now 83 assists shy of 10,000 in his career. He’s about to be the first triple-quintuple player in NBA history, the first with at least 10,000 points, 10,000 rebounds and 10,000 assists. He hit the rebound milestone last week; he’ll probably hit the assist milestone sometime between now and the All-Star break. He could have had the scoring record long ago if he had turned down more of those assist opportunities.