There’s no other way to explain how 297 players had at least one of their peers — or themselves — saying that they should start next month’s All-Star Game in Cleveland. Ben Simmons got two votes; he has not played this season because he doesn’t want to play for Philadelphia. Kawhi Leonard got two votes; he has not played this season because of injury. John Wall, T.J. Warren, Luka Samanic and Michael Carter-Williams all got votes; they, too, have not played this season.