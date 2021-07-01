The Suns were sent to Lake Buena Vista, Florida last summer as the longest of playoff longshots. They were 13th in the Western Conference, but only six games back of the No. 8 spot when the season was suspended for the pandemic. The NBA, for whatever reason, decided six games was the reasonable standard for whether a team should be brought to the bubble or not. The Suns didn’t make the playoffs in the bubble, but Williams knew the league was looking at his team differently when that eight-game run was over. So, he started thinking big. Real big. This big.