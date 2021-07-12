The Suns grumbled a bit about the free-throw discrepancy; they shot 16 as a team, Antetokounmpo shot 17 on his own. (“I’m not going to get into complaining publicly about fouls,” said Williams, who then immediately pointed out the free throw numbers.) Scott Foster was one of the referees assigned to the game; the last 11 times Paul has played in a postseason contest that Foster was officiating, Paul’s team lost. That doesn’t include two games — one Game 7 loss to Golden State, one win earlier in this playoffs — that Paul missed for injury or virus-related reasons.