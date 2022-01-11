Antetokounmpo is on his way to averaging at least 28 points and 11 rebounds for a third consecutive season, something nobody has done since Karl Malone from 1989-92. Jokic’s numbers are just as good, and maybe even a little better, than they were last year when he was the runaway winner. Curry has the Warriors right back in title contention and now he’s got Klay Thompson next to him again. DeRozan has led the Bulls into the role as official NBA surprise of the first half. James is carrying the Lakers out of necessity and somehow isn’t losing a step in Year 19. And Durant, well, he’s just unguardable.