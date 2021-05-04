James has some problems now, and they don’t include the play-in tournament or his take that the person who came up with the idea should be fired. His sprained right ankle clearly hasn’t healed. He’s not in rhythm after missing basically a third of the season with the ankle, didn’t look right in his two appearances since coming back, the Lakers have been awful without him and they’re now in some serious trouble. They do not, in any way, look like a championship team at this point.