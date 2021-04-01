The Trail Blazers have gone 14-9 at home. Portland is fourth in the Western Conference shooting 38.2% from deep, led by Anfernee Simons shooting 42% from 3-point range.

The Bucks are 12-10 on the road. Milwaukee has a 20-9 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Trail Blazers 134-106 in their last matchup on Feb. 1. Jrue Holiday led Milwaukee with 22 points, and Nassir Little paced Portland scoring 30 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lillard leads the Trail Blazers with 7.8 assists and scores 29.8 points per game. CJ McCollum is averaging 18.6 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 34.7% over the last 10 games for Portland.

Khris Middleton leads the Bucks averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers while scoring 20.3 points per game and shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc. Donte DiVincenzo is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and scoring 11 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Trail Blazers: 7-3, averaging 115 points, 42 rebounds, 20.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 49.2% shooting.

Bucks: 7-3, averaging 117.5 points, 48.2 rebounds, 24.8 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points on 45.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Trail Blazers: Zach Collins: out (ankle), Nassir Little: out (thumb).

Bucks: PJ Tucker: out (calf), Rodions Kurucs: out (abdominal), Bobby Portis: out (health and safety protocols).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.