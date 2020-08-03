The Nets have gone 21-22 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is second in the Eastern Conference with 37.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jarrett Allen averaging 6.4.

The Bucks won the last matchup between these two teams 117-97 on Jan. 18. Antetokounmpo scored 29 points to help lead Milwaukee to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.9 points and 13.8 rebounds for the Bucks. Donte DiVincenzo is shooting 40.4% and averaging 9.6 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Caris LeVert has shot 41.5% and is averaging 18.1 points for the Nets. Allen is shooting 67.4% and averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 5-5, averaging 110.6 points, 52.5 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.7 points on 41.4% shooting.

Nets: 5-5, averaging 113.4 points, 47.9 rebounds, 24.2 assists, 4.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117.2 points on 45.8% shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Pat Connaughton: out (re-conditioning), Eric Bledsoe: out (re-conditioning).

Nets: Jamal Crawford: day to day (conditioning).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.