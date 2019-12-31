The Timberwolves are 8-9 in road games. Minnesota is fifth in the NBA with 11.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Karl-Anthony Towns averaging 2.7.

The two teams play for the second time this season. The Bucks defeated the Timberwolves 134-106 in their last matchup on Nov. 4. Antetokounmpo led Milwaukee with 34 points, and Andrew Wiggins paced Minnesota scoring 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.3 points and 12.8 rebounds for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers and 20.9 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Jeff Teague is third on the Timberwolves averaging 14 points and grabbing 2.8 rebounds. Robert Covington has averaged 1.7 made 3-pointers and scored 10.7 points over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 8-2, averaging 117.4 points, 52 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 8.4 steals and 7.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 104.6 points on 41.2 percent shooting.

Timberwolves: 2-8, averaging 106.6 points, 45.9 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.9 blocks per game while shooting 40.9 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.1 points on 45.2 percent shooting.

INJURIES: Bucks: Wesley Matthews: out (thigh).

Timberwolves: Karl-Anthony Towns: out (left knee), Andrew Wiggins: out (illness), Jake Layman: out (toe), Treveon Graham: out (illness).

