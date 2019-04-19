Milwaukee Bucks (60-22, first in the Eastern Conference during the regular season) vs. Detroit Pistons (41-41, eighth in the Eastern Conference during the regular season)

Detroit; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Milwaukee leads series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Detroit Pistons in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Bucks won the last matchup 120-99. Eric Bledsoe scored 27 points to lead Milwaukee to the victory and Luke Kennard scored 19 points in defeat for Detroit.

The Pistons are 27-25 in Eastern Conference games. Detroit is second in the Eastern Conference with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game, led by Andre Drummond averaging 5.4.

The Bucks are 27-14 in road games. Milwaukee is fifth in the NBA scoring 17.7 fast break points points per game. Giannis Antetokounmpo leads the Bucks averaging 4.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Drummond is shooting 53.3 percent and averaging 17.3 points. Reggie Jackson has averaged 15.3 points and totaled 3.1 rebounds while shooting 38.3 percent over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Khris Middleton leads the Bucks averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers while scoring 18.3 points per game and shooting 37.8 percent from beyond the arc. Antetokounmpo has averaged 20.6 points and added 8.5 rebounds while shooting 38.1 percent over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bucks: 7-2, averaging 123 points, 53.3 rebounds, 27 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.3 points on 42.8 percent shooting.

Pistons: 4-6, averaging 100.6 points, 44.7 rebounds, 21.3 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.7 points on 45.8 percent shooting.

Pistons Injuries: Blake Griffin: day to day (knee).

Bucks Injuries: Pau Gasol: out (ankle), Donte DiVincenzo: out for season (heel), Malcolm Brogdon: out (heel), Tony Snell: day to day (ankle).

