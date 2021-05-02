Antetokounmpo injured his ankle in the opening minute of the Bucks’ 143-136 loss to the Houston Rockets on Thursday. He appeared to step on the foot of Houston’s Kelly Olynyk during a driving layup attempt.
The injury caused him to miss the Bucks’ 108-98 victory over the Chicago Bulls on Friday.
Milwaukee hosts Brooklyn again on Tuesday. The Bucks began Sunday in third place in the East, 3 1/2 games behind the Nets and three behind the Philadelphia 76ers.
