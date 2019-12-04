Milwaukee had won its previous two games by 41 and 44 points, and the Pistons had won their previous two by 34 and 33. This one wasn’t close, either. The Bucks have dominated Detroit of late.

Milwaukee won all eight matchups with the Pistons last season — four in the regular season and four in the first round of the playoffs. The Bucks also beat Detroit last month in their first meeting of 2019-20.

AD

Andre Drummond had 23 points and 14 rebounds for Detroit.

AD

HORNETS 106, WARRIOTS 91

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Devonte Graham made 10 3-pointers and scored 33 points and Charlotte beat Golden State to spoil D’Angelo Russell’s return to the court.

Graham was 10 of 16 from beyond the arc and also had nine assists and had seven rebounds. Backcourt mate Terry Rozier added 25 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

Russell finished with 18 points on 7-of-13 shooting in 25 minutes after missing the last nine games with a right thumb sprain.

MAGIC 128, SUNS 114

ORLANDO, Fla. — Aaron Gordon scored a season-high 32 points, Terrence Ross had 22 and Orlando beat Phoenix.

Evan Fournier added 21 points, and Markelle Fultz had 13 points, five assists and four rebounds for the Magic. Frank Kaminsky led the Suns with 23 points and five rebounds, and Devin Booker had 17 points and five assists.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD